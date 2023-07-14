Look inside dream home in Northamptonshire with its own outdoor swimming pool and tennis court
A Grade II listed former mill house in a “tranquil” location in Northamptonshire has been added to the market.
The home in West Farndon, near Daventry, has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, tree reception rooms and a separate one bedroom cottage.
It is set on more than 14 acres of land and has its own outdoor swimming pool, tennis court and stables, barn and paddocks.
Agents say: “A Grade II listed 17th century five bedroom detached former mill house, with stables, a tennis court, an outdoor swimming pool, a separate cottage, a double garage, a carport and just under 14.5 acres of gardens, outbuildings and paddocks.
"The property is situated in a tranquil rural location with panoramic countryside views.”
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.85 million.
Take a look around this dream Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.
(Listed by Michael Graham and marketed by Rightmove).