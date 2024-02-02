News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Look inside 'delightful' home with its own swimming pool set in rolling Northamptonshire countryside

The property was constructed in the mid 1920s
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 10:45 GMT

A Northamptonshire home complete with its own swimming pool and set in rolling countryside has been added to the market.

The four bedroom home in Nether Heyford has a kitchen/breakfast room, with utility, as well as a family bathroom and two separate shower rooms.

Outside, there is a heated pool with pool room, a two-to-three car garage and extensive gardens.

Agents say: “Set in the sought after village of Nether Heyford in the rolling Northamptonshire countryside, this delightful property was constructed in the mid 1920’s with later additions and offers a spacious four bedroom family home nestling in approximately 0.78 of an acre with a heated swimming pool, pool house, garage and ample driveway parking.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.09 million.

Take a look around this “delightful” Northamptonshire home, with its own swimming pool with the pictures below.

(Listed by Howkins & Harrison, marketed by Rightmove).

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.09 million.

1. Nether Heyford dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.09 million. Photo: Howkins & Harrison

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.09 million.

2. Nether Heyford dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.09 million. Photo: Howkins & Harrison

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.09 million.

3. Nether Heyford dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.09 million. Photo: Howkins & Harrison

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.09 million.

4. Nether Heyford dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.09 million. Photo: Howkins & Harrison

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:NorthamptonshireRightmove