Look inside contemporary barn conversion overlooking Northamptonshire countryside

A contemporary barn conversion with views overlooking the Northamptonshire countryside has been added to the market.

The five bedroom house on Cromwell Farm, Haselbech Road, Naseby has three bathrooms and an open living space.

Outside, the home is set on a plot of 1.5 acres.

Agents say: “Formerly part of the original Cromwell Farm, The Dutch Barn has been developed and re-modelled to create a superb contemporary family home situated within a total plot approaching 1.5 acres.

"The current owners have given great thought to the design and detail of the conversion of this former agricultural building which has resulted in the creation of a stunning family home offering spacious and versatile living accommodation arranged over two floors.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.2 million.

Take a look around this stunning contemporary barn conversion in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

(Listed by Jackson-Stops, marketed by Rightmove).

