A stunning contemporary barn conversion in a Northamptonshire village has been added to the market.

The four bedroom home in Flore has an open plan kitchen, dining and family room, as well as a utility room and cloakroom. The home is set in half an acre of land and has countryside views.

The property has been finished to a high specification and has four bedrooms, which all have an en-suite, and three have walk-in wardrobes.

Agents say: “A modern high specification four bedroom barn conversion with gated driveway parking, a garage, and gardens with views over the mill race and surrounding countryside.

"The property has over 3,590 sq. ft. of contemporary versatile accommodation.

"The front door leads into an impressive double height hall with a central staircase to a galleried landing on the first floor.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.4 million.

Take a look around this contemporary Northamptonshire barn conversion with the pictures below.

(Listed by Michael Graham, marketed by Rightmove).

