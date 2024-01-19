Look inside 'charming' Northamptonshire stone cottage with five acres of land and a pond

The home has been renovated and extended, but period features have been retained

A “charming” stone cottage in Northamptonshire, with its own land and pond, has been added to the market.

The three bedroom home in Finedon dates back to the 18th century and is Grade II listed.

Agents say the property was “sympathetically renovated and extended at the turn of the Millennium”, but the period features were “retained and enhanced”.

There is a separate annex and garage, with car port. Planning permission was also granted for a two storied extension to the rear of the cottage, however it has now lapsed. Agents say it could “easily” be re-submitted.

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.3 million.

Take a look around this “charming” stone cottage in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

