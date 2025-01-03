Look inside 'beautifully presented' barn conversion family home in Northamptonshire village

The Stackyard, in Walgrave, is a detached home with four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a studio barn, which provides ancillary accommodation to the main house.

The property is set in mature gardens and grounds, with plenty of outside entertaining room.

Agents say: “The Stackyard is a wonderfully positioned family home offering versatile living accommodation set in established mature gardens and grounds.

"This beautifully presented property and barn conversion has been much improved by the current owners during their time there over the past fifteen years or so, to include a newly fitted kitchen, bathroom suites, windows and the addition of an attractive garden/family room.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.175 million.

Take a look around this modern family home in a Northamptonshire village with the pictures below.

(Listed by Jackson-Stops, marketed by Rightmove).

