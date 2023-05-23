Smokey the cat recorded a purr of 92 decibles… and he lived in a stunning Northamptonshire home, which is now on the market

A stunning Northamptonshire home, where a cat who held the joint Guinness World Record for the loudest purr lived, has been added to the market.

Spring Hill Farmhouse in Harborough Road, Pitsford has six bedrooms, five reception rooms, a tennis court, a stable block and is set on 3.1 acres of land.

According to agents, the house was also formerly home to Smokey the cat who jointly holds the Guinness World Record for the loudest purr. Smokey and another cat – Merlin – both recorded a purr of 92 decibels. Smokey sadly died nine years ago.

Agents say: “The property was originally a cottage which was built in the mid 1800s and was subsequently extended in 1980.

"The current vendor has lived here since 1994 and extended the property further in 2000.

"This included a loft conversion which added two further bedrooms and the conversion of an outbuilding into a study.

"Further improvements were made two years ago when the original part of the house was repointed and the pillared and gated main entrance was added.”

All of this could be yours for offers over £1.3 million.

Take a look inside this stunning Northamptonshire property, which used to be home to a joint Guinness World Record holder.

(Listed by Michael Graham).

1 . Pitsford dream home All of this could be yours for offers over £1.3 million. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

