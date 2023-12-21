Look around 'idyllic' country house in Northamptonshire village with guide price of £3 million

The five bedroom home is set on eight acres of land and has multiple outbuildings

An “idyllic” country house in a Northamptonshire village has been added to the market for a guide price of £3 million.

The five bedroom home in Northampton Road, Brixworth was updated, extended and re-modelled circa 2002, according to agents.

Set in eight acres of land, the property also has a function lodge, two warehouses, four stables and the opportunity to buy a vineyard business based on the land.

Agents say: “An idyllic 8 acre haven which includes a substantial detached 5 bedroom house, four stables, two warehouses, a function lodge, planted grape vines, grass pasture, woodlands and an option to include an established multi award winning vineyard business.”

They also describe it as “a unique and rare opportunity” to buy a “stunning, distinguished and versatile rural property”.

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3 million.

Take a look around this “idyllic” Northamptonshire country home with the pictures below.

(Listed by The Agency UK, marketed by Rightmove).

