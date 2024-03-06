Leading homebuilder highlights growing development in Corby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Set amongst extensive woodland and parklands, Priors Hall Park provides easy and sustainable access to the nearby market town of Corby through its many cycle paths and walking routes.

For commuters, the development offers excellent road links including the A43, A14, M1 and M6 all nearby, as well as trains from Corby Station reaching London St Pancras in just over an hour.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “We are immensely proud of the community we are building at Priors Hall Park and are excited to continue watching it grow as we welcome new residents.

A typical street scene at a Priors Hall Park

“With amazing offers like deposit boosts, alongside the location, it is no surprise that the developments have already proven to be very popular. We recommend anyone interested in moving to speak to our sales team at the development to find out more.”

Since returning to Corby, Barratt and David Wilson Homes has been involved with the local community including supporting the on-site primary school, Priors Hall ALC, with storytelling events, book donations and art competitions.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes is the only housebuilder to have been awarded the maximum five stars at the Home Builders Federation Customer Satisfaction Survey for fourteen consecutive years, meaning over 90% of customers would recommend its homes to a friend.

As well as this, site managers working for Barratt and David Wilson Homes developments won 96 awards for quality workmanship in the 2023 NHBC Pride in the Job Awards. Barratt Developments has won more Pride in the Job awards than any other housebuilder for the last 19 years, so buyers can rest assured.