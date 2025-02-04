Launch date announced for new Wellingborough homes

Work on the newest homes scheme to be built as part of the Stanton Cross consortium in Wellingborough has begun.

National housebuilder Miller Homes has started work on its development which will ultimately comprise 347 of the new homes being built within the Stanton Cross scheme.

The housing firm’s South Midlands region – based in Swan Valley, Northampton – is delivering the new development in Wellingborough on a 28-acre parcel of land nearby the new Stanton Cross Primary School.

Miller Homes has now announced it will release the first homes for sale on Saturday, 8 February from its Norwood Quarter development in Northampton.

The developer has already held a preview event to showcase the new homes and their designs, at the new school building in Wellingborough on Tuesday, 28 January.

David Kennefick, sales manager of Miller Homes South Midlands, said: “Work has now started on our development at Stanton Cross, which is a really proud moment for the entire regional team who have worked so hard to reach this point, with associated parties and partners to secure the land and the appropriate planning consent for this new homes scheme.

“Stanton Cross is already becoming a destination for new and existing residents in Wellingborough, with the addition of the new school facility of which we’re now neighbouring. The excitement around the new amenities being brought to the area and the new community growing from the homes being built here continues to rise all the time.

“With the first of our homes to be ready this summer, including our showhome at Stanton Cross, we’re looking forward to welcoming people to our official launch on 8th February and help our customers secure their move to Wellingborough with Miller Homes.”

Once complete, the 347-home development will comprise a range of two to four-bedroom private homes for sale. A showhome is due to open at the Miller Homes site this summer.

A total of 180 properties will be delivered as build-to-rent homes, in addition to a further 14 affordable properties. Miller Homes will build a total of 153 homes to be sold as private housing on the open market.

Stanton Cross is a mixed-use development which comprises thousands of new homes, supporting infrastructure including primary and secondary schools, more than 143 acres of green space, and plans for retail and leisure facilities.

The development is set to provide more than 3,000 job opportunities across a variety of sectors during the construction phase and beyond.

For more information on Miller Homes’ Stanton Cross development, visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/west-midlands/miller-homes-at-stanton-cross-wellingborough.aspx.

Visitors looking for the Norwood Quarter development can find more information via https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/east-midlands/miller-homes-at-norwood-quarter.aspx.