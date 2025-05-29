Spacious four-bed Kettering home with landscaped garden and double garage for £350,000 | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Four bed detached Kettering home with landscaped garden and double garage

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located in a sought-after residential area of Kettering, this four-bedroom detached house is listed for £350,000. With a modern kitchen, two reception rooms, and a landscaped rear garden, it offers exceptional value and versatility for families looking to upsize.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across three smartly laid out floors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This well-presented home features a spacious lounge, separate dining room, and a contemporary kitchen with ample storage and integrated appliances. The first floor includes four generous bedrooms, including a master with en-suite, plus a stylish family bathroom.

Four bed detached Kettering home with landscaped garden and double garage | Purplebricks

The landscaped rear garden is ideal for relaxing or entertaining, while the property also benefits from a double garage and driveway parking for multiple vehicles.

This home is one of dozens available in Kettering on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-kettering .

At a glance

This four-bedroom detached house in Kettering is listed for £350,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Features include two reception rooms, a modern kitchen and landscaped rear garden

Master bedroom with en-suite plus three additional bedrooms

Double garage and driveway parking

Set in a desirable area with access to local schools, parks, and town centre amenities

Freehold property with spacious interiors

Move quickly — large family homes like this in Kettering don’t stay available for long.

Energy bills just went up – but this free tool could save you £388 a year

With energy costs rising, Switcheroo helps you find cheaper deals in minutes. It’s free, easy to use, and only shows tariffs that beat your current rate from suppliers like British Gas and Octopus. No calls, no pressure – just potential savings, with average users cutting £388 off their annual bill.

To read our full article click here , or try out the Switcheroo tool straight away by clicking here .

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now