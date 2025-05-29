Spacious four-bed Kettering home with landscaped garden and double garage for £350,000
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Located in a sought-after residential area of Kettering, this four-bedroom detached house is listed for £350,000. With a modern kitchen, two reception rooms, and a landscaped rear garden, it offers exceptional value and versatility for families looking to upsize.
To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across three smartly laid out floors.
This well-presented home features a spacious lounge, separate dining room, and a contemporary kitchen with ample storage and integrated appliances. The first floor includes four generous bedrooms, including a master with en-suite, plus a stylish family bathroom.
The landscaped rear garden is ideal for relaxing or entertaining, while the property also benefits from a double garage and driveway parking for multiple vehicles.
This home is one of dozens available in Kettering on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-kettering.
At a glance
This four-bedroom detached house in Kettering is listed for £350,000
- Features include two reception rooms, a modern kitchen and landscaped rear garden
- Master bedroom with en-suite plus three additional bedrooms
- Double garage and driveway parking
- Set in a desirable area with access to local schools, parks, and town centre amenities
- Freehold property with spacious interiors
Move quickly — large family homes like this in Kettering don’t stay available for long.
Energy bills just went up – but this free tool could save you £388 a year
With energy costs rising, Switcheroo helps you find cheaper deals in minutes. It’s free, easy to use, and only shows tariffs that beat your current rate from suppliers like British Gas and Octopus. No calls, no pressure – just potential savings, with average users cutting £388 off their annual bill.
To read our full article click here, or try out the Switcheroo tool straight away by clicking here.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.