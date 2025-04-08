Spacious four-bed in a quiet Kettering suburb - yours for £350k | Purplebricks

This spacious Kettering home has four double bedrooms, a sunny garden and is ideal for families looking to settle in a quiet cul-de-sac

Tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac in Kettering, this spacious detached home has four generous bedrooms, a bright landscaped garden and a sought-after NN14 postcode – making it a great pick for families looking to settle in the area.

On sale for offers over £350,000, the home sits in a popular residential patch close to good schools, handy shops and green open spaces, with over 1,300 square feet of living space to make your own.

To see the full set of photos and book a viewing, visit PurpleBricks here. You’ll get a better sense of just how much room this Kettering home offers, inside and out.

Step inside and you’ll find a welcoming hallway with a downstairs WC, leading into a large kitchen that offers plenty of storage and counter space. The dining room feels fresh and airy, ideal for family meals or entertaining, while the sitting room at the rear opens out onto the garden and is flooded with natural light thanks to big windows overlooking the outdoor space.

Outside, the garden is smartly laid out with a sunny decked area – perfect for outdoor dining, summer lounging or weekend BBQs. There’s also a garage and extra outdoor storage, giving you flexibility for bikes, bins or tools.

Upstairs, all four bedrooms are comfortable doubles with built-in storage, and the bathroom has been finished in a modern style with excellent lighting and clean lines throughout.

Located on Newham Close, this property is a short hop from local schools, shops and transport links – an ideal fit for growing families looking for a long-term home with space and versatility.

At a glance

Detached four-bedroom family home

Set in a quiet cul-de-sac in Kettering

Modern kitchen with ample storage

Spacious living and dining areas

Sunny rear garden with decked seating area

Modern family bathroom

All four bedrooms are doubles with built-in wardrobes

Garage and outside storage

Freehold, Council Tax Band E

Offers over £350,000

You’ll want to get in quickly – homes like this in Kettering don’t hang around for long.