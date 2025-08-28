Beautiful 3-bed Kettering character cottage with country views and modern touches for £585,000 | Purplebricks

A rare countryside gem full of warmth, charm, and modern appeal. Expect this one not to hang around.

Set in the picturesque village of Great Addington just a short drive from Kettering, this charming three-bedroom semi-detached cottage is listed for £585,000. Combining period character with contemporary comforts and countryside vistas, it’s a rare find for discerning families or anyone craving a tranquil retreat.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here.

Stepping into Fairhaven Cottage, you’ll discover traditional sash windows and a cozy living room with a feature fireplace. The heart of the home is the bright open-plan kitchen/dining/living space, complete with bifold doors that frame the scenic countryside beyond.

Upstairs, three well-proportioned bedrooms await, including a master with en-suite, plus a generous family bathroom and additional cloakroom. Outside, the beautifully maintained rear garden offers a peaceful escape, while the large double garage and driveway provide practical off-road parking.

This home is one of dozens available in Kettering on Purplebricks.

At a glance

This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Great Addington is listed for £585,000

Character and modern blended beautifully with traditional features and a bifold kitchen-diner

Three bedrooms including master with en-suite, plus family bathroom and cloakroom

Private, well-kept rear garden with countryside outlook

Off-road parking via driveway and large double garage

Peaceful village setting with excellent school catchment and easy access to Kettering train station (London St Pancras direct)

