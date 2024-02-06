Kettering apprentice shares insight into site management course to mark National Apprenticeship Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kris, 27, from Northampton, transferred to Tilia Homes in August 2022 and has been working at the development in Kettering finishing his apprenticeship through the National House Building Council (NHBC).

He has praised both the programme and Tilia Homes for its commitment to provide on-the-job training and practical experience with up-to-the-minute learning. Kris found the course allowed him to gain a strong insight into project management, leadership and construction techniques.

He comments: “The apprenticeship has been a hugely valuable experience; both rewarding and challenging. I am proud to have completed the course and to have had the opportunity to celebrate the achievement with the Westhill site team to mark National Apprenticeship Week!

Kris Anderson with Ben Briggs, Head of Construction for Tilia Homes Eastern

“I already have plans to undertake the Level 6 in Site Management and continue learning from the team around me, putting into practice the skills I have developed. I would love to be a site manager myself one day, taking responsibility for my own developments, before looking at construction manager roles, which I believe the apprentice programme and supportive employers, like Tilia Homes, really do prepare you for.”

Kris recommends the apprenticeship route to those looking to pursue a career in housebuilding, not simply site management.

“There are so many opportunities for apprentices and trainees (even those undertaking degrees) that employers like Tilia Homes are supporting. My advice to anyone who undertakes a course is to actively engage in projects, seek mentorship from all departments and functions within the business, stay committed to your learning and keep yourself informed of the latest industry regulations. Everyone should really make the most of the opportunity.” he adds.

Tilia Homes currently has nine apprentices working across its four regional businesses, studying courses in site management, quantity surveying and technical design. The business is committed to increasing the number of programmes and apprentices by 10% annually.

Claire Newbolt, HR Business Partner for Tilia Homes, comments: “Kris has excelled throughout his apprenticeship course – he is always eager to learn and put his learnings into practice. We are proud that he is a part of the Tilia Homes team and hope he continues with his thirst for knowledge that has already proven invaluable in his career to date.”

Justine Yeomans, HR Director for Tilia Homes, adds: “Well done Kris, for your hard work and commitment in achieving the apprenticeship Level 4 in Site Management.