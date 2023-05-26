News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene

Inside one of the most expensive houses on the market in Northamptonshire right now

The home has seven bedrooms, a heated outdoor swimming pool and equestrian facilities
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 26th May 2023, 09:50 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 09:51 BST

A huge Northamptonshire home has been added to the market and is one of the most expensive available right now.

The former farmhouse in Preston Deanery has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, four reception rooms and retains many period features.

Outside, it has a heated swimming pool, a self-contained two-bed guest house, a three car garage and equestrian facilities.

Agents say: "A large period characterful former farmhouse with a detached guest house, garage, stabling, cavernous stone barn and other outbuildings, a hard tennis court, a heated swimming pool and just over 12 acres of garden, paddocks and woodland.

"The property is believed to date back to the early 1800s and retains many period features including large sash windows and fireplaces.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £3.25 million.

Take a look around one of the most expensive properties on the market right now in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

(Listed by Michael Graham, marketed by Rightmove).

All of this could be yours for a guide price £3.25 million.

1. Preston Deanery dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price £3.25 million. Photo: Michael Graham

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for a guide price £3.25 million.

2. Preston Deanery dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price £3.25 million. Photo: Michael Graham

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for a guide price £3.25 million.

3. Preston Deanery dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price £3.25 million. Photo: Michael Graham

Photo Sales
All of this could be yours for a guide price £3.25 million.

4. Preston Deanery dream home

All of this could be yours for a guide price £3.25 million. Photo: Michael Graham

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:NorthamptonshireMichael GrahamRightmove