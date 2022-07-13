A barn conversion home in Northamptonshire has been added to the market and is one of the most expensive properties for sale in the county right now.

The 13-bedroom home in Church Lane, Cransley is set on 1.1 acres of lane and has “panoramic views of the countryside”.

There are also separate annexes, garages and outbuildings.

Agents say: “The property was converted in 2005 by its present owners with a high specification finish which includes flagstone and exposed Oak floors with underfloor heating, a bespoke Oak kitchen and a bespoke Oak staircase in the inner hall.”

This could all be yours if you have a spare £2.5 million.

Take a look around this Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Michael Graham, marketed by Rightmove).

1. Cransley dream home Traditional features such as beams and oak flooring can be seen throughout this £2.5 million property. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

2. Cransley dream home Traditional features such as beams and oak flooring can be seen throughout this £2.5 million property. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

3. Cransley dream home Traditional features such as beams and oak flooring can be seen throughout this £2.5 million property. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

4. Cransley dream home Traditional features such as beams and oak flooring can be seen throughout this £2.5 million property. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales