Inside converted chapel in a Northamptonshire village on the market for a guide price of £900,000

The property was originally built in 1910, with an extension added in 2017
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:08 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 11:08 BST

A converted chapel in a Northamptonshire village has been added to the market for offers more than £900,000.

The non-listed chapel in Cogenhoe has five bedrooms, five bedrooms and a large, open plan kitchen, breakfast and family room with bifold doors into the garden.

Outside, there is a wrap-around garden, an underground garage and driveway parking.

Agents say: “The Baptist Chapel was originally built in 1910 but was converted and extended by the current owners in 2017.

"This non listed property boasts just over 3400sq. ft. of flexible living accommodation with five bedrooms and five bathrooms, a fantastic kitchen/breakfast/family room with bifold doors to the garden, a large living/dining room, an underground garage with driveway parking, beautiful and private wrap around gardens and so much more.”

All of this could be yours for offers more than £900,000.

Take a look around this converted chapel for sale in Northamptonshire with the pictures below.

(Listed by Fine & Country, marketed by Rightmove).

This converted chapel dates back to the twentieth century. The current owners built an extension in 2017.

Cogenhoe dream home

Cogenhoe dream home

Cogenhoe dream home

Cogenhoe dream home

