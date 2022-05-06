A huge Northamptonshire village home that used to belong to the family behind Dr. Martens has been added to the market again.

Meadowbank Lodge in Mears Ashby Road, Earls Barton is a detached, five bedroom home on nearly an acre of land, complete with countryside views and a large heated swimming pool.

The home used to be owned by Peter Griggs whose family is responsible for the international boot company based in nearby Wollaston.

In September 2020, the home was added to the market for £1.5 million. Now the it is back on the market for £1.65 million.

Take a look around the stunning Northamptonshire family home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Fine & Country and marketed by Rightmove).

1. Dream home in Earls Barton The home used to belong to the family behind Dr. Martens. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

