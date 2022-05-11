A huge Northamptonshire family home that has a swimming and the “wow factor” has been added to the market.

The four-bedroom, detached home in Rothwell has been extended by the current owners to create around 5,000 square feet of internal space.

The indoor swimming pool has its own changing room and toilet and there is a huge open plan kitchen and dining room with countryside views.

Agents said: “This stunning family home really does have it all.

"Sitting on a corner plot with countryside views in one of Rothwell's most sought after locations the property has a real wow factor.

"On entering the home you will not fail to be impressed by the vast accommodation, high ceilings and original features.”

Two of the bedrooms are en-suite and there are four reception rooms, as well a double garage outside and an outbuilding, currently used as a home bar.

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.4 million.

Take a look around the Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Pattison Lane, marketed by Rightmove).

