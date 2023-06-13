Property was originally built as place of worship for a workhouse and converted in 1987

This four bedroom home in Oundle has just been placed on the market with a £1.2m guide price.

Magdalene House is a converted chapel offering more than 3,000 sq ft of accommodation. The chapel was designed and built in the late 1800s by the Sir Ninian Comper, renowned for designing and restoring churches including embellishment furnishings and stained glass.

Built as a place of worship for the workhouse, it was subject to conversion in 1987 with guidance and supervision from English Heritage.

Originally built with first floor windows, the conversion included the installation of ground floor leaded light windows to match and all have internal double glazing.Features include a stencilled ceiling which has a preservation order, lancet windows, oak doors, working bell-pull and oak and marble fireplace to the living room.

The grand living room has windows to two aspects which enable natural light to flood in and an oak and marble fireplace with the ability for an open fire.

The dining room is a formal entertaining room and the kitchen offers modern wall and base cupboards and an electric Aga.

There is also a study, utility room and cloakroom.

Upstairs, the main bedroom offers en suite shower room. There are three more bedrooms plus a family bathroom with corner whirlpool bath.

There is a galleried sitting room with three lancet windows with original Victorian glass panels. The majestic painted ceiling has a preservation order.

Stairs rise to the mezzanine. The galleried mezzanine would make an ideal games room or reading area.

A door leads to an attic/store room which houses the air recirculating system.

Double wrought iron gates to the south facing rear of the property open onto a circular gravel driveway with yew box hedging and various planted borders.

This private garden and is established and well-stocked.

To arrange a viewing contact Osprey Property on 01832 272225. More details on Right Move.

1 . Magdalene House The driveway leading to Magdalene House Photo: Osprey Property Photo Sales

2 . Magdalene House The entrance to the property Photo: Osprey Property Photo Sales

3 . Magdalene House Another view of the sitting room Photo: Osprey Property Photo Sales

4 . Magdalene House The sitting room Photo: Osprey Property Photo Sales