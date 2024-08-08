Homes released to benefit families in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Growing families in Northamptonshire are being encouraged to take a look at David Wilson Homes’ Bertone Gardens development, where a range of four-bedroom homes are now available to reserve.

Located at Hanwood Park, a new community on the east of Kettering, Bertone Gardens will provide four new purpose-built primary schools, a secondary school, and a range of other amenities perfectly suited for many buyers including families.

One of the homes currently on offer include the Holden Special, a large detached home designed with families in mind. The open-plan kitchen and dining area creates multi-functional living spaces perfect for family mealtimes. A separate study can also be found downstairs, ideal for working from home.

Upstairs this family home features a main bedroom with an en suite, two further double bedrooms and a fourth single bedroom, along with a large family bathroom.

A street scene including a Holden Special at Bertone Gardens.

A Holden Special style show home is also available for house hunters to view, giving them a better insight into the potential the home offers.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “Our four-bedroom homes in a variety of styles at Bertone Gardens are ideal for those looking to climb up the property ladder and finding their dream home.

“We’ve already seen a lot of interest in the development with a number of homes already being sold, so recommend eager homebuyers to act soon to avoid disappointment.”

Bertone Gardens is just a short drive away from Kettering town centre and Kettering Retail Park, boasting shops, restaurants, pubs and an Odeon cinema.

The living room inside a typical David Wilson Homes property.

The development also has excellent commuter links with the A14 and A6 nearby, as well as Kettering train station, which is less than three miles away and connects to London St Pancras in just an hour.

In addition to this there are many schemes and incentives available for those looking to make a move, including the developer’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution. With this scheme a variety of key workers such as police force, fire service, prison service, education and employees of the NHS, can receive £1,000 for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price of a new home.

For more information about any properties available, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Northamptonshire or call the sales team on 033 3355 8486.