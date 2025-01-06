Homes released to benefit downsizers in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Retirees and empty nesters across Northamptonshire are being encouraged to take a look at David Wilson Homes’ Wendel View development in Wellingborough, where a range of three and four bedroom homes are now available to reserve.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

This fast-growing and diverse community on the outskirts of the bustling market town of Wellingborough offers a wide range of amenities such as independent eateries, pubs and shops are all just a short walk away. The development also boasts excellent travel links by car, bus and train.

One of the homes currently on offer include the Archford Plus, a three bedroom terrace property, ideal for those looking for a quality and stylish home with less maintenance.

Retirees Mike (63) and Carole Horton (65) downsized from their large home last year to a brand-new David Wilson Homes property at Wendel View.

DWSM - AH8_0271 A - The living room inside a typical David Wilson Homes property

When asked about their decision to downsize to the development on Park Farm Way, they said: “We don’t understand why more retirees don’t consider new build homes when downsizing. On top of everything being up to date and modern, it is also brand new and requires very little in terms of maintenance. Having David Wilson Homes’ support even after moving in is also very reassuring.

“One of the things we were told when purchasing our new home was how energy efficient it is, and so far this has proven true as we have been able to cut our fuel bills down by 50%.”

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “Our three and four bedroom homes in a variety of styles at Wendel View are ideal for a range of house hunters, including those looking to downsize, offering a versatile and modern home full of character.

“We’ve already seen a lot of interest in the development with a number of homes already being sold, so we recommend eager homebuyers to act soon to avoid disappointment.”