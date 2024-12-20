Green light for almost 350 homes at Wellingborough consortium scheme

Plans have been approved for the next phase of homes to be delivered as part of the Stanton Cross development in Wellingborough.

National housebuilder Miller Homes has secured planning permission from North Northamptonshire Council for a development of 347 homes at the mixed-use consortium site on the eastern edge of the town.

The developer will build a range of homes comprising a mix of one to five-bedroom designs across a 28-acre parcel of land within the Stanton Cross scheme.

A total of 50 properties will be delivered as build-to-rent homes, in addition to a further 14 affordable properties. Miller Homes will build a total of 283 homes to be sold as private housing on the open market.

Miller Homes is set to launch the development publicly in February 2025. Work has already begun on the first homes, which are set to be completed in Summer 2025.

David Kennefick, sales manager for Miller Homes South Midlands, said: “We are very pleased to have received a resolution to grant planning consent for our plans to deliver almost 350 energy efficient new homes as part of the Stanton Cross consortium in Wellingborough.

“Our plans include a number of build-to-rent properties, as well as a mix of two to five-bedroom homes for private sale. With planning permission now secured, we have started construction work on site to mark the start of work on our development, before releasing the first homes for sale in early 2025.

“We will announce further details on its first homes ready for occupation in the coming months, with a show home due to be opened on the site next summer.”

Stanton Cross is a mixed-use development which comprises thousands of new homes, supporting infrastructure including primary and secondary schools, more than 143 acres of green space, and plans for retail and leisure facilities.

The development is set to provide more than 3,000 job opportunities across a variety of sectors during the construction phase and beyond.

Northamptonshire-based Miller Homes South Midlands is currently building new homes at Norwood Quarter in Duston, Northampton.