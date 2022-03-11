A country house dating in parts to 1675 on the site of a former abbey in Northamptonshire could be yours for £2 million.

Pipewell Hall, in Pipewell between Desborough and Corby is grade II listed, set in around 16 acres of land and is "rich in history", according to the selling agent.

The grand hall, which has nine bedrooms, was the site of a Cisterian Abbey established in 1143 by William Butevilain, but demolished in 1538.

The property was originally based on an ‘H’ plan, constructed of coursed squared limestone taken from the site of a former Cistercian Monastery, with a detailed fish-scale tile roof and stone stacked chimneys following the late Jacobean era.

However, an overhaul of the property was undertaken upon purchase by the present owners, with significant works including a new roof.

Now there is a contemporary kitchen and breakfast room, a family room with a bar, a formal dining room, study, drawing room, a range of utility rooms including a walk-in pantry and boot rooms and a wine cellar.

Upstairs, the main suite overlooks the gardens, with the lake and parkland in view. The suite has an ornate carved fireplace, door through to a dressing room, and steps down to the sizeable en-suite bathroom.

There are three further bedrooms, each with their own bathroom or shower room. Two staircases lead to the second floor where there are a further five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Take a look around this historic Northamptonshire home that could be yours for £2 million, with the pictures below.

(Listed by King West, marketed by Rightmove).

