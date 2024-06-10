Get a glimpse of the future: Northamptonshire development with a virtual tour
Through the developer’s new YouTube video, potential homebuyers can now envision themselves living at the Taunton Way development. The video provides a CGI flythrough, portraying how the development will look, including green open space and amenities.
The Watlings at Towcester Vale is set on the outskirts of the vibrant market town of Towcester, surrounded by green open space. The development is built with convenience in mind with schools, shops and parks all within walking distance.
For commuters, the development offers excellent road links to Northampton and Milton Keynes.
Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We appreciate just how busy peoples’ lives are which is why we’ve decided to create the video of The Watlings at Towcester Vale.
“This is an exciting way to get an impression of the development and it is something that anyone hoping to join the vibrant community should experience!
“Of course, if you’d like to see the development with your own eyes, you can still do this by booking an appointment with our Sales Advisers.”
A range of one to five bedroom homes will soon be available, combining the traditional styles of the local area with contemporary features. The development will offer unique design with 14 different styles of homes, meaning all house hunters from first time buyers to growing families will be well catered for.
For more information about developments in the area, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Northamptonshire.