Get a glimpse of the future: Northamptonshire development with a virtual tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Property-seekers hoping to find their dream home in Northamptonshire can now discover David Wilson Homes’ sought-after The Watlings at Towcester Vale development from the comfort of their own home.

Through the developer’s new YouTube video, potential homebuyers can now envision themselves living at the Taunton Way development. The video provides a CGI flythrough, portraying how the development will look, including green open space and amenities.

The Watlings at Towcester Vale is set on the outskirts of the vibrant market town of Towcester, surrounded by green open space. The development is built with convenience in mind with schools, shops and parks all within walking distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For commuters, the development offers excellent road links to Northampton and Milton Keynes.

DWSM - A CGI street scene of Mallard Meadows

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We appreciate just how busy peoples’ lives are which is why we’ve decided to create the video of The Watlings at Towcester Vale.

“This is an exciting way to get an impression of the development and it is something that anyone hoping to join the vibrant community should experience!

“Of course, if you’d like to see the development with your own eyes, you can still do this by booking an appointment with our Sales Advisers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A range of one to five bedroom homes will soon be available, combining the traditional styles of the local area with contemporary features. The development will offer unique design with 14 different styles of homes, meaning all house hunters from first time buyers to growing families will be well catered for.