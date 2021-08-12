Gardeners all over Northamptonshire proudly show off their majestic tall sunflowers

Our readers all across Northamptonshire have been sending in pictures of their sunflowers they have been growing throughout the summer.

Earlier this week, a woman from Kettering sent in a picture of her 'Black Magic' sunflower, which she grew from a seed into a sunflower that is nearly eight foot tall.

Sharing this image on our Facebook page prompted a huge response with readers all over the county sending in proud pictures of their own sunflowers - some as tall as 11 foot!

Have you grown something in your garden that you are proud of? Email [email protected] with your pictures.

We decided to share some of the best ones here:

1. Stunning tall sunflowers standing guard outside this quaint looking cottage. Photo: Ian Warren

2. "Our midnight sunflowers just over 10 foot now. Don't think they were meant to get this big!" Photo: Becca Anne

3. "Not huge but my daughter was very proud." Photo: Linda Crick

4. Mandy with her nearly eight foot tall sunflower! Photo: Mandy Moo Vieira