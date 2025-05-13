Fresh chance for home buyers to move to growing Northamptonshire community

David Wilson Homes is offering Northamptonshire house hunters a chance to join its growing Overstone Gate development in Overstone, having announced a new phase of homes launching this summer.

The new phase, named The Oakview, will bring a selection of three, four and five bedroom homes, ideal for a variety of house hunters including first-time buyers looking to make the step on to the property ladder, and growing families looking for more space.

The Oakview phase will also deliver a new play area to the development, as well as of public open spaces.

Previous phases have sold out quickly and prospective home buyers interested in the next release of properties are encouraged to register their interest to be among the first know about the homes available.

DWSM - Overstone Gate - The Oakview new phase

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We are very excited to announce the latest phase at Overstone Gate will be launching soon, and we know that the properties will attract a wide variety of buyers.

“The development has already established itself as an excellent community and we’re so excited to continue watching it grow.”

Located close to the village of Overstone, the development is only a short drive away from a range of amenities including a supermarket, a post office, five pubs, and a fish and chip shop.

Commuters will be well-catered for with the nearby Northampton Station allowing easy access to London Euston Station throughout the day. As well as this, Northampton, Kettering and Wellingborough are located within 10 miles of the development.

For those with young families, there is a range of well-respected schooling options in proximity including Overstone Primary School, Moulton Primary School, Moulton School and Science Academy, and the newly-opened Northampton School, all less than two miles away.

For more information or to register an interest in the new phase, visit the website at Overstone Gate.

For more information about developments in the area, call the sales team on 033 3355 8486 visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Northamptonshire.