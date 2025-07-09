Four-bedroom detached home in Kettering generous plot with garden and double garage for £340,000 | Purplebricks

Four-bedroom detached home with garden and double garage.

Set on a spacious corner plot in the sought-after Ise Lodge area of Kettering, this four-bedroom detached house is listed for £340,000. With flexible living space, a generous garden, and a detached double garage, it’s a perfect family home in a convenient residential location.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across two smartly laid out floors.

The ground floor offers a bright lounge with dual-aspect windows, a separate dining room, fitted kitchen with breakfast bar, utility room, and a downstairs WC. Upstairs are four good-sized bedrooms, including a master with en-suite, and a modern family bathroom.

4 bedroom detached house | Purplebricks

Outside, there’s a wraparound garden with patio and lawn, ideal for family life and outdoor entertaining, plus a large detached double garage with driveway parking.

At a glance

This four-bedroom detached house in Ise Lodge, Kettering is listed for £340,000

Features include two reception rooms, kitchen with utility, and downstairs WC

En-suite to main bedroom plus a family bathroom

Generous garden, driveway and detached double garage

Close to local schools, shops and A14/M1 commuter links

