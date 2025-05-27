Four-bedroom Corby family home for £350,000 with landscaped garden and open-plan kitchen
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Set in a popular residential area of Corby, this spacious four-bedroom detached house is listed for £350,000. Featuring a stylish open-plan kitchen/diner, two bathrooms, and a beautifully landscaped garden, it’s a modern, move-in-ready home ideal for growing families.
To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across three smartly laid out floors.
Step into a bright and welcoming hallway that flows into a large lounge with patio doors to the rear garden. The modern kitchen/diner is the heart of the home, with integrated appliances and plenty of space for entertaining.
Upstairs, you'll find four generous bedrooms, including a master with en-suite, and a stylish family bathroom. Outside, the landscaped rear garden is perfect for relaxing or play, and the property also includes a garage and driveway parking.
This home is one of dozens available in Corby on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-corby.
At a glance
- This four-bedroom detached house in Corby is listed for £350,000
- Features include a modern open-plan kitchen/diner, spacious lounge and landscaped garden
- Master bedroom with en-suite plus three additional bedrooms
- Garage and driveway parking
- Situated in a quiet residential area with excellent local amenities and transport links
- Freehold property with a well-maintained, move-in-ready interior
Be quick because modern family homes in Corby like this one are in high demand and rarely stick around.
🔥 Free Samsung tablet? Don’t miss this Sky Mobile Galaxy S25 deal (aff)
Snap up the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S25 5G and Sky Mobile will throw in a Galaxy Tab A9+ worth £259 – absolutely free! This offer - which we wrote about in detail here - runs until 26 June 2025, but once it’s gone, it’s gone. You’ll get Samsung’s most powerful phone yet – built for gaming, streaming and multitasking – from just £30 a month with zero upfront cost.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.