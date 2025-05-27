Four-bedroom Corby family home for £350,000 with landscaped garden and open-plan kitchen | Purplebricks

This £350,000 four-bedroom detached family home in Corby features a landscaped garden and an open-plan kitchen.

Set in a popular residential area of Corby, this spacious four-bedroom detached house is listed for £350,000. Featuring a stylish open-plan kitchen/diner, two bathrooms, and a beautifully landscaped garden, it’s a modern, move-in-ready home ideal for growing families.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across three smartly laid out floors.

Step into a bright and welcoming hallway that flows into a large lounge with patio doors to the rear garden. The modern kitchen/diner is the heart of the home, with integrated appliances and plenty of space for entertaining.

Upstairs, you'll find four generous bedrooms, including a master with en-suite, and a stylish family bathroom. Outside, the landscaped rear garden is perfect for relaxing or play, and the property also includes a garage and driveway parking.

This home is one of dozens available in Corby on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-corby .

At a glance

This four-bedroom detached house in Corby is listed for £350,000

Features include a modern open-plan kitchen/diner, spacious lounge and landscaped garden

Master bedroom with en-suite plus three additional bedrooms

Garage and driveway parking

Situated in a quiet residential area with excellent local amenities and transport links

Freehold property with a well-maintained, move-in-ready interior

Be quick because modern family homes in Corby like this one are in high demand and rarely stick around.

