Lauren McLellan (21) and Callum Laird (24), a Service Adviser and Technician respectively, were previously living with parents but wanted their own space to call home.

They have now settled into a two bedroom Abbott style apartment at Barratt Homes’ Niort Way community, having started their journey as homeowners.

Lauren said: “We really wanted to start living together, so began saving up for a home. We chose a new build apartment as it’s a perfect starter home, and didn’t want something too big or too small so the Abbott was ideal.

BN - SGB-6974 - Lauren and Callum in the living room of their new home

“We love the open plan kitchen, living, dining area that makes the home both cosy and roomy. We also love that every room has a window so we have plenty of natural light from early hours to late in the evening.

“A new build property was top of our wish list as there is no need to renovate, the buying process was easy, and the home is energy efficient.

“Our moving experience with Barratt Homes was amazing. From us viewing the property to moving in was only six weeks! It was easy and painless, and the team helped us every step of the way.”

Glenvale Park is a thriving new community set amongst 200 acres of green parkland, and will have amenities to suit the lifestyle of young couples, growing families and commuters alike. The planned amenities will feature sports pitches, a large play area, shops as well as a community centre and a primary school.

BN - SGB-7001 - Lauren and Callum outside their new home

Lauren continued: “We chose Glenvale Park as the development was within our price range, it has an excellent location with a railway station close by and a lot of open space and paths to walk around.

We really like the local area, there are lots of great amenities nearby including a pub just a five-minute walk away, and a supermarket in close proximity. There is also going to be a school and care home built on the development soon.

“The new community really feels amazing. There is a Facebook group so we are able to chat with others in the area which has been very helpful. It’s really feels like a community rather than a development!”

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Lauren and Callum to our exciting Glenvale Park development. We’re really proud of the community that is forming here.

“It’s great to hear the couple had a great moving experience and that they have now settled at the development.”

With a range of three and four bedroom homes currently available starting from £303,500, Glenvale Park has already gathered a lot of attention from potential homebuyers.

A commuter’s dream awaits at the development with easy access to major roads such as the A45 and M1, and London is reachable in just under an hour by train.