First phase of Shared Ownership homes now available at five-star Daventry development

Daventry and West Northamptonshire home seekers have the first opportunity to secure a Shared Ownership home at a five-star development, courtesy of the first release of two- and three-bedroom homes in the town.

Platform Home Ownership has collaborated with sought-after housebuilder Spitfire Homes to provide 100 homes through the affordable scheme at Malabar Farm, contributing towards the joint goal of ensuring a more affordable and accessible housing market across the county and beyond.

Malabar Farm lies just two miles from Daventry town centre, and residents will benefit from the high specification, contemporary features and great location, meaning there is something for a variety of home seekers, whether they are first-time buyers, commuters, downsizers, young families, recent graduates, or otherwise.

Built with the modern homebuyer in mind, with contemporary fittings, areas for remote working and high energy efficiency, these versatile homes provide the ideal blend of rural and urban living, with the opportunity to retreat to the Northamptonshire countryside, the amenities of a charming town and large-scale employment opportunities and transport links nearby.

Shared Ownership allows homeseekers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

There will also be 11 homes available through Rent to Buy, which is a government scheme that allows individuals the chance to rent a home at a reduced rate while saving for a deposit over a period of up to five years.*

Prospective renters will typically pay 80% of market value, with the remaining 20% going towards a deposit for future purchase. The option to buy is available through Shared Ownership or outright purchase, offering flexibility to fit with a unique homeownership journey.

Syeda Bhurji, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “We’re pleased to have launched with our first homes at Malabar Farm, where homebuyers can experience an intriguing blend of luxury and affordable living.

“Our partnership with Spitfire Homes assures both us and our buyers that they’re settling down in homes for the future, in this great location, built to the highest standard.

“We’re so excited to be contributing towards the continued growth of Daventry, which is quickly becoming a well-sought area for home seekers and commuters, thanks to the green spaces and proximity to other nearby settlements.”

Situated close to the A425 main road and between Rugby, Leamington Spa, Northampton and Banbury, Malabar will offer residents the opportunity to enjoy the rural Northamptonshire countryside with a town centre on their doorstep, and excellent transport links to Northampton, Coventry, Rugby, Leicester and London.

Daventry itself is rich in amenities, with a number of places to shop, eat and for leisure, while the 160-acre Daventry Country Park provides the ideal spot for dog walks, picnics and family days out.

Malabar is also surrounded by employment opportunities both within the town centre and its outskirts, with three industrial estates nearby including the Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT).

For families, the development is also near to a number of high-quality schools, including Badby Primary School, rated ‘Good’ in its recent Ofsted report.

As with all Platform Home Ownership properties, the homes will come with a 10-year new homes warranty, allocated off-street parking, double-glazed windows and central heating.

Moreover, each home will be equipped with a fully-integrated kitchen, stylish family bathroom and turfed rear garden.

For further details on Malabar Farm, please visit whttps://www.platformhomeownership.com/development/malabar-farm or call the team on 0333 200 7304.

*T&Cs apply.