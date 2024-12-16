Family part exchange to buy new home in Corby

A family from Poland have used the Part Exchange scheme to upsize at David Wilson Homes’ Priors Hall Park development in Corby.

Bogumila (41) and Bartosz (47) Wazny, a Business Learning Engagement Lead and Global Process Owner respectively, have moved into their new home with daughters, Olivia (15) and Matylda (11), and their dog, Ocean.

The family, who were previously living in Corby, were looking for separate rooms for their daughters, as well as home offices, and found a four bedroom Hertford style home at the Tansy Road community ticked all the boxes.

Bogumila said: “We were living in our previous house for 17 years, and many things were requiring renovation and replacement. Therefore, we made the decision to buy a new house where we could simply move in and not worry about repairs or renovations for a while.

“We had heard lots of positive feedback about the Priors Hall Park development, so wanted to take a look for ourselves. The local area is just lovely and very spacious. It is very thoughtfully designed with many green spaces like play areas and parks. There are also some great views and local amenities within walking distance.

“Our first impression played an important part in buying our home. The sales and site teams have been great from our first visit right up until we moved in and beyond. The team is very dedicated, friendly, knowledgeable and professional.”

The family used David Wilson Homes’ Part Exchange scheme to avoid the hassle of being in a property chain by selling their existing home to the developer, which meant they also saved on estate agent fees.

Bogumila continued: “With the situation of the property market at the time, the best choice for us was to Part Exchange so we didn’t need to wait until for our house to sell and we could move into our new home as soon as it was ready.

“We loved the Hertford. We knew that it was the perfect house for us. It’s got a very practical design, and all the space is used well. We especially like having three floors, it’s ideal for family living.”

Set amongst extensive woodland and parklands, Priors Hall Park provides easy and sustainable access to the nearby market town of Corby through its many cycle paths and walking routes.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Wazny family to our growing Priors Hall Park development. It fills us with immense pride to see the community that is forming here.

“We’re pleased our Part Exchange scheme helped the family have a fast and efficient move, and it’s great to hear they had an excellent moving experience!”

There is currently a range of three and four bedroom homes available at Priors Hall Park, meaning first time buyers, young professionals and growing families are all catered for.

For commuters, Priors Hall Park offers excellent road links including the A43, A14, M1 and M6 all nearby, as well as trains from Corby Station reaching London St Pancras in just over an hour.

To find out more about any developments in the county, call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8482 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Northamptonshire.