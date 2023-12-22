‘Elf' and Safety the top priority for Northamptonshire housebuilders this Christmas
Whilst schools may be out for Christmas, Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ construction workers will still be active on new homes developments throughout Northamptonshire, so it’s vital that children living in the area are reminded to be safe around building sites.
It's so important, that Santa has entrusted one of his elves to take time out of the workshop to visit Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ sites in Northamptonshire. With his hi-vis vest and hard hat in tow, the elf is setting the standard and wants to remind kids to stay on Santa’s nice list by remaining safe and avoiding building sites.
Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “It’s only natural for children to want to explore, so when they are out playing in the local area, it's important that we remind them to be responsible and stay away from building sites.
“They can be dangerous places, so with the help of Santa’s little helper, we hope to remind all residents in and around our communities to think of their ‘elf’ and safety this Christmas.”
Barratt and David Wilson Homes hosts site visits and holds regular safety talks for schools close to its developments all year round, to encourage site safety and highlight the hazards of playing on or near construction sites.
