Eighty high quality rental homes coming to Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The high quality two and three-bedroom homes, which are being released over time, fill a much-needed gap in the local property market, providing high quality rental homes in an attractive and sustainable environment.

Lying on the western edge of the town, Sandy Lane is in a semi-rural location with views across fields to the west, while also providing excellent access into the town. A pharmacy, doctors surgery, dental practice, bakery, supermarket and popular community centre are each less than two miles away and the number 15 bus route is accessible from immediately outside the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The modern, light and airy properties will have solar PV panels along with gas-fired central heating. All will benefit from high quality appliances, attractive stainless-steel kitchen fittings and Porcelanosa tiles in the bathrooms. Exteriors include a garden and access to external sockets to charge electric vehicles.

Sandy Lane

Northampton is a historic and vibrant town with outstanding transport connections, excellent schools, a thriving business environment, a buoyant property market and low crime rate. With the countryside always within reach, residents can benefit from a blend of rural charm along with excellent retail and a café culture. Local attractions include Althrop (childhood home of the late Princess Diana), the Royal & Derngate entertainment venue, Abingdon Park and Pitsford Reservoir. Together with easy access to the M1 motorway, Northampton has all the ingredients of a popular destination.

Rental Living by Legal and General is the owner and landlord of these new homes. Dedicated to providing high quality homes and a good renting experience, Rental Living allows its residents to enjoy a modern, comfortable home, looked after by a professional management team with the flexibility of a short or long term tenancy.

The properties will be let by Leaders lettings specialists in Northampton and a high level of interest is anticipated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jolanta Stonkute of Leaders in Northampton says, “‘We are delighted to have the opportunity to market these units. Over the past years we have seen Northampton growing in popularity as a location. This is due to its excellent road and rail links to London as well as to the north, which makes it highly sought-after by commuters. The fact that all the staff in our local branch have all chosen to live in Northampton is testament to its popularity – we genuinely believe that it’s a great place to live.

“We’ve already started contacting potential residents and excitement is certainly starting to grow around the site.”

Three Sixty Space is the Build to Rent specialist division of Leaders Romans Group (LRG) and markets and manages rental homes throughout the country.

Justine Edmonds, Head of Build To Rent at Three Sixty Space says, “‘Our local team are thrilled to have such an incredible site being offered through their branch and with demand in Northampton being so strong, this boost in high quality units becoming available is much valued and needed by the local residents requiring rental properties. It’s great to work with Rental Living by Legal and General on another well thought out site”.