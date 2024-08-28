Developers give home buyers top tips for preparing a home for sale in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading homebuilders Barratt and David Wilson Homes are sharing some helpful tips for homeowners in Northamptonshire to take steps towards an easier move.

Simon Francis, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “Many people that are looking to take their next step on the property ladder may worry about getting involved in chains, but we at Barratt and David Wilson Homes are here to help make that move easier and more achievable.

“For those that have a previous home that has to be sold, as well as the schemes and offers we have available for a range of buyers, we would like to offer our industry insight into how to best prepare the home for sale.”

According to a study by Rightmove, as of March 2024, it takes an average of 71 days to find a buyer for a home, which is even before the involvement of estate agents and solicitors.

BN - 001 - A typical street scene at a Barratt Homes development in Northamptonshire

To potentially reduce this length of time and improve the chances of a quick sale, Barratt and David Wilson Homes recommend the following:

Focus on decluttering

On a day-to-day basis, a home will naturally look lived in. Whether it’s a hobby, a child’s homework, pairs of shoes or laundry that hasn’t been put away yet, it’s important to make sure any item that doesn’t need to be out can be tidied away.

Failure to do so will affect the photography that goes online, and potential purchasers that are viewing the home may be put off by what can be deemed as uncleanliness.

Decluttered sides and surfaces can also help to make a room look more spacious, as it gives the interested party the opportunity to envision how they would use the space.

Always look on the bright side

Due to window placement or the direction a room may be facing, there may be a case of some rooms in the house that don’t see a lot of natural light.

In these instances, replacing the lightbulbs in the ceiling lighting and lamps can help any room appear more spacious. With many home buyers working later in the day, this is especially important later in the year when darker evenings roll in.

Nothing to sniff at

Before anyone is given ample chance to view a home, one of the first things the potential buyer may be met with is a scent.

The home may look tidy and light, but if all the viewer is thinking of is the smell of a litter tray, wet dog or cigarettes, it can be very off-putting for the overall experience as the concern that the scent is embedded in the house may cross their mind.

Grab the candles, oil burners and incense, and make sure anything that may produce an unpleasant odour is thoroughly cleaned or tidied away.

Tackle that to-do list

Part of a home being lived-in is picking up a few DIY tasks along the way. Whilst they can be lived with, for someone looking to buy the home, they will want to carry out as little maintenance as possible upon moving.

Hinges may be creaking, pipes may be leaking, paint may be chipping, and taps may be dripping. This might be a point of contention for the interested party as they will see it as an additional expense even after completing the purchase.

At Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ developments in Northamptonshire, the buying process can be made even easier through the Part Exchange scheme. It guarantees the sale of the customer’s current property and eliminates the possibility of needing to wait for months for the property to sell; they can move into their brand-new home as soon as it’s ready.

For details about any developments in the area, visit the websites at Barratt Homes in Northamptonshire and David Wilson Homes in Northamptonshire.