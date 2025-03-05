Davidsons Homes customer so impressed with homebuying experience she opts for career change with the company

Aimee Fogg was so impressed by the house-buying journey she experienced when purchasing a house from Davidsons Homes that she joined the company’s sales team.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 34-year-old landed a job as a sales manager with Davidsons Homes after she and her partner Adam Hindley bought a four-bedroom detached house at the homebuilder’s Kirby Woodlands development in Northamptonshire.

“It feels like it was meant to be when I got in touch with Davidsons Homes because I have not only bought my dream home but also secured my dream job,” said Aimee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mother-of-three, who previously worked as a HR administrator at a primary school, and Adam, a data analyst, were living in a four-bedroom terraced townhouse at Priors Hall Park on the edge of Corby, when they decided they wanted to move into a home that better suited their needs.

Aimee Fogg and her children outside their new home

“We wanted to be in a detached house for more privacy and we wanted a drive where we could park our cars, as parking had become a huge issue for us,” said Aimee. “We have three cars and previously only had one allocated space which meant that we had to park in the road.

“Sometimes there was no room and it was so inconvenient to have to park away from the house with the weekly shop to unload or when you came home after a day at work. We were so fed up with the situation that we decided it was time to move.”

The couple, who have three children – 14-year-old Oliver, Maisie, 12, and seven-year-old Isabella, started to search for a new home. One day they took their cockapoo Lyla for a walk and strolled over to the Kirby Woodlands development just a mile from their house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We liked the look of the development as it is right on the edge of open countryside and had lots of green space and a lovely lake at the entrance. We made an appointment and went to see the sales manager Victoria, who was really welcoming and helpful.

Aimee Fogg and her children and the dog in the lounge of their new house

“She gave us a tour of a detached four-bedroom Highcliffe house, which was perfect for us. We stepped inside and fell in love with it immediately. We had bought new-build homes from other developers before, but this Davidsons Homes house was in a totally different league – and it had a three-car drive.

“The quality of the finish, the level of specification and the calibre of the design were like nothing we had encountered before. We were able to use the company’s part exchange scheme which meant that Davidsons Homes would buy our house and we could stay in it until the new one was finished.

“It was great. It removed the stress of the possibility of a chain breaking and saved us having to pay estate agent fees. Within a week or so we had reserved the Highcliffe house we had viewed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family moved into their new home in December 2023. After moving home, Aimee contemplated a change in career as a fresh start.

The fogg family out walking their dog Lyla beside the lake at Davidsons Homes’ Kirby Woodlands development in Northamptonshire

“I had been an estate agent for about 18 months when I was 19 years old and really enjoyed it,” she said. “I was so impressed with the house-buying journey I experienced with Davidsons Homes that I spoke to Victoria about the possibility of a job with the company. I applied and after an interview was given a position as a sales manager in November 2024.”

Aimee currently has a 30 to 40-minute drive to get to the sales office at Davidsons Homes’ Biddenham Park development in Bedford, but finds the journey useful.

She said: “I do the morning school run and then the drive to work allows me time to get my head into work mode so that when I arrive, I am ready to go. The location of our house is ideal because you have good transport links to the A14, the M6 and the A1 and there’s a train to London from Corby station, which is a 10-minute drive away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are amenities on the wider Priors Hall Park development such as a Sansbury’s Local, a dentist and a couple of takeaways, while the centre of Corby with all the shops, the cinema and the swimming pool is within easy reach.

Aimee Fogg and her children Oliver, 14, Maisie, 12, and Isabella, 7, in the kitchen of their new four-bedroom detached home at Davidsons Homes’ Kirby Woodlands development in Northamptonshire

“We all love living here. It is our rural idyll with lots of the local wildlife putting in an appearance. Our house looks over the lake where we regularly see geese and swans and the occasional heron. Most mornings I look out of the window and see a deer or hare running across the grass. It’s so uplifting to see these animals.

“I feel so lucky to be here. I was brought up in a cottage in the Welsh countryside and living here has that same feel.”