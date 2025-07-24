The cottage has countryside views, a private garden and modern kitchen | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This idyllic two-bedroom stone cottage in Woodford combines traditional charm with modern comforts, all in a sought-after village setting.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’ve ever dreamed of a storybook-style cottage nestled in a chocolate-box village, this two-bedroom gem in Woodford might just be the one. On the market for £320,000, this traditional stone-built mid-terrace offers character, comfort, and countryside charm — all with surprisingly good links to London and beyond.

This listing is available with Purplebricks, and you can book a viewing online 24/7. See more here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dating back to 2009 but built with timeless style, the home sits within a peaceful conservation area on Daventry Close — a private setting offering off-road parking and stunning views across Church Green.

It's set in a pretty location | Purplebricks

Thrapston’s tea rooms and boutique shops are just a couple of miles away, while Kettering is only 7 miles down the road with fast train links to London.

Inside, the kitchen was fully refitted in 2022 and includes high-spec appliances from Neff and Zanussi, plus a ceramic double sink and built-in dishwasher.

The open-plan living/dining room boasts a solid wood floor and new high-security French doors, flooding the space with light and opening out to a lush, private rear garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upstairs, you’ll find two generously sized double bedrooms with characterful dormer windows, as well as a stylish bathroom with integrated shower, towel radiator and Velux skylight.

At a glance 2 double bedrooms Refitted kitchen with Neff and Zanussi appliances Solid wood flooring and French doors Private rear garden and front green outlook Bathroom with bath, shower and Velux window Two parking spaces and garden shed Peaceful village setting with good transport links Gas central heating and alarm system Stairlift and furnishings available

There’s also a stairlift fitted for accessibility, an alarm system, and a recently replaced gas boiler (2022).

The rear garden features a handy shed and two allocated parking spaces accessed via a private drive behind the Grade II listed granary.

Canva Get beach-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Sunshine, selfies and holiday cocktails – summer is here, and so are all the moments you’ll want to capture with a glowing smile. Whether you’re jetting off for a beach escape or heading to a sunny staycation, MySweetSmile can help you look your best. This UK best-seller offers peroxide-free, gentle whitening that works its magic without harsh ingredients or faff. Their powder is perfect for whitening before take-off, while the handy on-the-go pen is great for keeping your smile photo-ready poolside. Shop the full MySweetSmile summer-ready range here.

Canva Uncover your family’s hidden connections with an exclusive MyHeritage DNA kit £ 29.00 Buy now Buy now Every generation, your family tree branches wider — yet most of your extended relatives are strangers to you. A DNA test can help change that. MyHeritage DNA doesn’t just estimate your ethnic makeup; it connects you to real living relatives and uncovers the stories of your ancestors’ journeys. From Viking roots in Orkney to Sephardic Jewish heritage, or even surprise half-siblings, your DNA holds the key to discovering the family you never knew you had.