Charming two-bedroom stone cottage in Woodford for £320k
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
If you’ve ever dreamed of a storybook-style cottage nestled in a chocolate-box village, this two-bedroom gem in Woodford might just be the one. On the market for £320,000, this traditional stone-built mid-terrace offers character, comfort, and countryside charm — all with surprisingly good links to London and beyond.
This listing is available with Purplebricks, and you can book a viewing online 24/7. See more here.
Dating back to 2009 but built with timeless style, the home sits within a peaceful conservation area on Daventry Close — a private setting offering off-road parking and stunning views across Church Green.
Thrapston’s tea rooms and boutique shops are just a couple of miles away, while Kettering is only 7 miles down the road with fast train links to London.
Inside, the kitchen was fully refitted in 2022 and includes high-spec appliances from Neff and Zanussi, plus a ceramic double sink and built-in dishwasher.
The open-plan living/dining room boasts a solid wood floor and new high-security French doors, flooding the space with light and opening out to a lush, private rear garden.
Upstairs, you’ll find two generously sized double bedrooms with characterful dormer windows, as well as a stylish bathroom with integrated shower, towel radiator and Velux skylight.
2 double bedrooms
Refitted kitchen with Neff and Zanussi appliances
Solid wood flooring and French doors
Private rear garden and front green outlook
Bathroom with bath, shower and Velux window
Two parking spaces and garden shed
Peaceful village setting with good transport links
Gas central heating and alarm system
Stairlift and furnishings available
There’s also a stairlift fitted for accessibility, an alarm system, and a recently replaced gas boiler (2022).
The rear garden features a handy shed and two allocated parking spaces accessed via a private drive behind the Grade II listed granary.
Sunshine, selfies and holiday cocktails – summer is here, and so are all the moments you’ll want to capture with a glowing smile. Whether you’re jetting off for a beach escape or heading to a sunny staycation, MySweetSmile can help you look your best. This UK best-seller offers peroxide-free, gentle whitening that works its magic without harsh ingredients or faff. Their powder is perfect for whitening before take-off, while the handy on-the-go pen is great for keeping your smile photo-ready poolside.
Every generation, your family tree branches wider — yet most of your extended relatives are strangers to you. A DNA test can help change that. MyHeritage DNA doesn’t just estimate your ethnic makeup; it connects you to real living relatives and uncovers the stories of your ancestors’ journeys. From Viking roots in Orkney to Sephardic Jewish heritage, or even surprise half-siblings, your DNA holds the key to discovering the family you never knew you had.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.