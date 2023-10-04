Corby house prices buck national trend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Although, nationally, big mortgage lenders state that average property values are falling, here in Corby, local estate agent Belvoir has seen another rise.

The average house price in the town in December last year was £209,119. Just six months later, the latest statistics from Belvoir revealed that figure had risen almost four per cent to £217,076 and this month, September, sees the average house price creep up again to £219,745.

Over the last year, house prices have seen a seven per cent rise and a staggering 32 per cent increase since 2018.

Nationally, the average price for a property in June was £287,546, up 1.7% year-on-year, and 0.7% on the previous month (ONS).

More than 70 per cent of the properties sold in Corby in the last 12 months were in the £100,000 to £250,000 price bracket and the total value of sales was £146,944,109.

In the last three months, the top three transactions in the town were a sale of £460,000 in Kingswood Place, £380,000 in Chepstow Road and £343,000 in Butland Road.

Belvoir Corby managing director Bobby Singh Braich said: “We have seen the market steady over the summer, with many properties reducing their price before securing a sale. However, those properties that are accurately priced are still selling. It’s a buyer’s market, there are some good opportunities out there. It is also a good time to consider buying instead of renting if you want to avoid rent hikes and you’re able to make the move.

Our expert team are available six days a week in our George Street branch, if you are considering selling your home or need help in searching for your forever home, we can help.”