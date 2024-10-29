Corby And East Northamptonshire MP opens development’s new village green

Lee Barron, the new MP for Corby and East Northamptonshire, has officially launched the new play area at Priors Hall Park in Corby.

The new village green, located next to Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ development, was built by Urban&Civic, and is now open for new residents to enjoy.

The green includes a new play area which has been designed to cater for a mixed range of ages and abilities, and includes swings, climbing frames, slides, and more.

As well as this, for residents who might be interested in sports, the village green is home to a table tennis table and a pétanque pitch.

Lee Barron MP, said: “It was a genuine pleasure to open the play area at Priors Hall Park and see for myself this lovely development.

“It is important youngsters of all ages have the opportunity to play in a safe and healthy environment. Research tells us that active play develops fundamental movement skills, such as coordination and balance, and engenders confidence and motivation. So, as well as looking good, this play area will enrich the lives of local families.”

Nigel Wakefield, Development Director for Urban & Civic at Priors Hall Park, said: “We have placed great value on creating green spaces for our new and growing communities and it is fantastic to see children enjoying our unique and varied play spaces.

In addition to our new village green, we’re confident that Priors Hall Park will continue to be an attractive prospect for families looking for a new home in a place that boasts state of the art schools, play areas and green spaces.”

The new village green is next to a number of new homes at Barratt Homes at Priors Hall Park and David Wilson Homes at Priors Hall Park.

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “We were delighted to welcome Lee Barron MP to our Priors Hall Park development.

“The new village green created by Urban&Civic looks brilliant and offers fun for a wide variety of age groups. We hope our new residents at the development will enjoy playing here.”

Set amongst extensive woodland and parklands, Priors Hall Park provides easy and sustainable access to the nearby market town of Corby through its many cycle paths and walking routes.

For commuters, the development offers excellent road links including the A43, A14, M1 and M6 all nearby, as well as trains from Corby Station reaching London St Pancras in little over an hour.