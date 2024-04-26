Construction work begins at HarperCrewe’s brand new development in Higham Ferrers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The collection of new homes, which is being developed in partnership with the Duchy of Lancaster, is being built off Spire Road and is set to be launched later this year.

Built with energy efficiency in mind, HarperCrewe’s latest site is designed to appeal to buyers on all rungs of the housing ladder – from first-time buyers, through to downsizers and growing families looking for their dream home.

Sarah Boyce, Sales and Marketing Director for HarperCrewe, said: “Higham Ferrers is an idyllic location for many homebuyers, and with good reason. With a selection of charming local pubs, boutique and independent shops, quaint coffee shops and many historic buildings around the Market Square and College Street, it’s a wonderful place to live.

An artist's impression of HarperCrewe's homes

“Not only that but it has great access to the A6, taking people to Wellingborough, Northampton and beyond. In fact, the train line from Wellingborough can take people into London in only 45 minutes – making the development ideal for commuters.

“Buying a new home, rather than choosing an older property, means you can view, reserve and cherry-pick your preferred interior finishes straight from your smartphone or tablet, ensuring that your new home is tailor-made for your own tastes and needs.

“Not only that but new homes are generally much more energy efficient than older homes. In fact, buying new can mean saving thousands on energy and household bills each year, which can mean the financial difference to many families between being able to decorate and furnish their new home, go on a fantastic holiday or just put some money aside for a rainy day.

“We’re very much looking forward to releasing more details about the new homes coming soon to Higham Ferrers, so urge people to register their interest now to find out more information as soon as it’s available."