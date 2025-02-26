Commuter haven awaits hybrid-working Northamptonshire residents

Hybrid-working Northamptonshire house hunters are being encouraged to discover Barratt and David Wilson Homes Overstone Gate development in Overstone.

The development, located on Stratford Drive, is positioned to suit the needs of modern homebuyers with fantastic road and rail links.

The Flex Index, a survey of flexible working habits carried out in 2024 by workplace planning firm, Scoop, found that 72% of UK employers offer some form of work location flexibility for their corporate employees, with 44% offering a structured hybrid model.

Overstone Gate is a great option for those adopting a hybrid working model, as a selection of the properties have a study included, and others include a spare bedroom that can easily be converted into a home office.

The development also offers excellent road links to surrounding towns and cities including Northampton, Milton Keynes, Bedford, Peterborough, Cambridge and other essential amenities in the area.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “The ability to work from home whilst still having commuter links available, is a top priority for many buyers and we believe Overstone Gate is a fantastic location that offers the best of both worlds.

“Here, residents can take advantage of this brilliantly connected area which makes commuting across the country a breeze.”

Overstone Gate is situated between the villages of Moulton and Overstone, where residents can benefit from a range of amenities like shops, pubs and cafes, along with a brand-new school.

Many schemes and incentives are also available for those looking to make a move, including deposit boosts to help first time buyers, and the Part Exchange scheme to benefit those looking to sell their current home.

The developer’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution sees a variety of key workers such as police force, fire service, prison service, education and employees of the NHS, can receive £1,000 for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price of a new home.