Close to 70 new homes on the way for Desborough

The milestone marks the latest in an ongoing partnership between the housebuilder and housing association. With a further three developments across the East Midlands, together the organisations will be creating more than 400 new homes – with more set for the future.

The 100 per cent affordable housing scheme will create 68 new two- and three-bedroom homes for local residents. 34 homes will be for shared ownership, along with a further 34 earmarked for affordable rent to be managed by emh.

With optimal energy efficiency in mind, many of the homes will be built to Part L regulations. Meeting this industry standard includes a range of measures to ensure the building’s thermal performance, along with features such as solar photovoltaics (PVs) and solar panels. The homes will also include electric vehicle charging provision as standard to support the UK’s transition away from petrol and diesel vehicles.

Beth Bundonis, regional managing director for Lovell Partnerships in the East Midlands, said: “Desborough is a popular location due to its lively community feel, which is complemented by an abundance of public space, recreational pathways and play areas. The new homes will further enhance the community, something that over its history has been built around the area’s steelwork roots.

“We’re incredibly proud of what our collaboration with emh has already achieved, making sure that new, affordable homes are being made available to residents across the East Midlands. While work is already underway on site, officially handing over the land at Desborough to emh marks an exciting step forward in bringing these new affordable homes forward. It continues a really successful partnership between us, which we look forward to continuing to develop into the future – and bring forward even more new homes across the region.”

Building work is already underway on site, with the homes set to complete at the end of 2024, ready for new residents to move in.

Chris Jones, Executive Director of Development at emh group said: “We’re proud to be continuing our work with Lovell Partnerships to provide more affordable homes in the region. This scheme has been designed to meet the needs of local people, to a high specification, with energy efficiency and community in mind. We look forward to seeing the development progress, and to welcoming residents to their new homes by the end of next year.”