Care home residents and staff enjoy delicious brunch club delights
We all enjoy a good brunch every now and then, for the residents and staff at Elm Bank care home it is a time to be together with some home baked delights. Every week the chefs create an assortment of delicious home baked pastries for the residents to enjoy. It is a time for all to get together and share thoughts and relax with baked pastries and a hot drink.
Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It is lovely to see our residents and staff enjoying deliciously baked pastries, the wonderful warm smell of pastries is carried throughout the home. It is like home from home, we are one big family, staff and residents spending quality time together and getting to know each other”.
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.