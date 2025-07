Bellway launches campaign to support buyers in Northamptonshire facing stamp duty increase

Homebuyers in Northamptonshire can avoid the forthcoming stamp duty increase by purchasing a new home with Bellway.

From 1 April, the threshold at which buyers start paying the tax will drop from £250,000 to £125,000 for home movers and from £425,000 to £300,000 for first-time buyers – meaning many will end up paying a higher sum on their purchase.

But Bellway has launched a new campaign to help buyers in Northamptonshirewith the rise in stamp duty costs.

The housebuilder is offering to pay up to £25,000 towards customers’ stamp duty bills on selected homes at developments in the county.

The contribution can be used to cover stamp duty costs or to top up a customer’s deposit. The offer runs until the end of April.

Luke Southgate, Sales Director for BellwayNorthern Home Counties,said: “The changes to stamp duty which are due to take effect on 1 April will add to the costs faced by people looking to get on or move up the property ladder. In some cases, it could prove the difference between homebuyers going ahead with their planned purchase or deciding to put their home-moving dreams on hold.

“This is why we have decided to launch our new campaign to support those facing higher stamp duty bills as a result of the changes. The incentive will help many people to avoid paying stamp duty altogether while significantly reducing costs for others. We also appreciate that some buyers may need support in other ways, which is why we have introduced a level of flexibility to the offer by allowing buyers to put the money towards their deposit if they wish.

“We hope this offer will enable more people to realise their dream of homeownership and I would encourage any potential buyers to get in touch with our sales teams to find out how they could benefit from the scheme.”

Childhood sweethearts Aimee Harland and Ryan Guild fulfilled a 10-year-old dream by purchasing a home together at Weavers Fields in Desborough with a £13,500 deposit contribution from Bellway.

“We knew we hadn’t saved nearly enough money to put down a deposit, but we went along for a look just for a bit of fun and to see what a new house would look like,” said Aimee. “We were both blown away by the quality and the finish of the house and were desperate to have our own new-build home.

“Bellway told us that if we could put up five per cent of the deposit, which was £13,500, they would match that. There was no way we could have afforded to buy this house without the help of my mum and the contribution from Bellway and we are very grateful to them for that. It was as if it was meant to be.”

Bellway’s stamp duty incentive is available on selected homes at the following developments:

Weavers Fields, Desborough

Chestnut Vale, Wellingborough

Hawthorn Place, Wellingborough

Staverton Lodge, Daventry

Ashberry Homes, which is also part of the Bellway Group, is running a similar offer worth up to £25,000 at The Wickets, Desborough.

In order to qualify for the stamp duty incentive, customers must reserve their new home before 30 April 2025.

As well as making savings through the stamp duty incentive, Bellway buyers can benefit from the energy savings which come from living in a new-build house. This could save them £979 a year on their utility bills when compared with an existing home.*

In addition to this, all new homes now being built by Bellway have smart heating thermostats installed as standard**, which have been shown to reduce energy bills by up to 16 per cent.

For more information on developments in the county taking part in Bellway’s stamp duty campaign, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/buying-with-bellway/new-homes-in-northamptonshire. Details of the participating Ashberry Homes development can be found at https://www.ashberryhomes.co.uk/new-homes/east-midlands/the-wickets.

*Statistic taken from the 2025 ‘Watt a Save’ report published by the Home Builders’ Federation.

**Bellway is installing smart heating thermostats as standard in every home with a build start date from 5 June 2023 onwards.