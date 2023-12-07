Animal Charity receives £1,500 donation from Northamptonshire homebuilder

Animals in Need, a Northamptonshire-based charity that helps all types of animals and birds, has received a £1,500 donation from Barratt Homes to assist with its work.

The charity has been established for 33 years and rescues and rehabilitates injured, distressed or orphaned wildlife, as well as taking in domestic animals from families that are no longer able to care for them.

The donation was made as part of the Barratt Developments Plc Charitable Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Sally Smith, Trustee at Animals in Need, said: “We are always honoured to be chosen for a donation by an organisation such as Barratt Homes. We receive no government funding, so are reliant upon donations such as this.

“We generally have 800 to 1,000 animals and birds on site at any one time and we work alongside local vets and dog pounds so that as many animals as possible can be saved and go on to live happy and healthy lives.

“Farm animals are also brought to us by the police or members of the public who find them straying, or we attend rescues for animals that have got themselves into difficulties. As well as this, we do large scale rescues for poultry that are at the end of their productive egg-laying years to save them going for slaughter.

“This donation will go towards the cost of vet fees, utility bills and feed shopping. We could not continue our work without such valuable support.

“On behalf of everyone at Animals in Need, I would like to thank Barratt Homes for its kind support. We are truly grateful for the difference it is making in the community.”

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer Animals in Need a donation to support the fantastic work it does. As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build.

“It’s brilliant to see charities like Animals in Need looking out for the wellbeing of such a range of animals.”

To find out more about the charity, visit the website at Animals in Need.