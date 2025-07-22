Additional affordable homes available this year as releases are brought forward at sought-after Daventry development

Home seekers in and around Daventry have further opportunities to secure a brand-new affordable home this year, as the release of 21 brand-new Shared Ownership homes is brought forward.

Platform Home Ownership’s Malabar Farm development offers a wide range of high-quality, versatile homes built to the highest possible standard by five-star housebuilder Spitfire Homes.

The housing association has already delivered a wide range of affordable options on the development, which have proved very popular, with two- and three-bedroom homes in detached and semi-detached configurations quickly snapped up.

The newly released, energy-efficient homes combine stylish interiors with practical layouts, offering the very best of countryside living alongside convenient access to local amenities, schools and employment opportunities.

Interior at a typical Platform Shared Ownership home.

Thoughtfully designed for modern lifestyles, the homes include areas for remote working, flexible bedrooms that could adapt for changing needs and plenty of storage space, sitting just two miles from Daventry’s centre.

Shared Ownership has increasingly become a more popular and viable route towards owning a home outright, with Platform seeing over double the reservations at this stage of the 2025/26 financial year when comparing to the previous year.

Homeseekers purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value, depending on the model purchased with. *

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Syeda Bhurji, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing these releases forward and delivering yet more high-quality affordable homes earlier than expected.

“The response so far at this development has been fantastic, and it’s clear there’s a real demand for high-quality, affordable homes in the region.

“Malabar Farm demonstrates that premium homes in great locations are possible without breaking the bank, with Shared Ownership allowing Daventry buyers to put down roots here without the need to save for a large deposit.”

Situated close to the A425 main road and between Rugby, Leamington Spa, Northampton and Banbury, Malabar will offer residents the opportunity to enjoy the rural Northamptonshire countryside with a town centre on their doorstep, and excellent transport links to Northampton, Coventry, Rugby, Leicester and London.

Daventry itself is rich in amenities, with a number of places to shop, eat and for leisure, while the 160-acre Daventry Country Park provides the ideal spot for dog walks, picnics and family days out.

Malabar is also surrounded by employment opportunities both within the town centre and its outskirts, with three industrial estates nearby including the Daventry International Rail Freight Terminal (DIRFT).

For families, the development is also near to a number of high-quality schools, including Badby Primary School, rated ‘Good’ in its recent Ofsted report.

As with all Platform Home Ownership properties, the homes will come with a 10-year new homes warranty, allocated off-street parking, double-glazed windows and central heating.

Moreover, each home will be equipped with a fully-integrated kitchen, stylish family bathroom and turfed rear garden.

For further details on Malabar Farm, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/development/malabar-farm or call the team on 0333 200 7304.

*T&Cs apply.