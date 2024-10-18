Accessible features make new home at Desborough's The Wickets appealing for first residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first residents to move into Ashberry Homes’ The Wickets development in Desborough were sold on their new home after discovering it offered an additional benefit which they weren’t initially aware of.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Kim Crichlow, 37, and Jason Hewitt, 42, were looking for a home which would be a welcoming place to host gatherings for all their large wider family and found that the place they had their eye on – a three-bedroom semi-detached property in the homebuilder’s Carnation house style – was part of the Ashberry Homes’ Life collection of accessible housing.

All the homes at The Wickets have step-free access, larger halls and landings and additional storage, as well as the capability for downstairs cloakrooms to be turned into shower rooms, giving greater flexibility for customers throughout their lifetime, regardless of age or abilities.

While the couple don’t require these adaptations themselves, they are conscious that certain family members are likely to need to use wheelchairs in the coming years. Discovering that the house had these features clinched it for them because they want their whole family to feel comfortable and be able to spend time in their home easily.

Kim Crichlow and Jason Hewitt love having plenty of space to host gatherings for family and friends in the kitchen dining room of their new home at The Wickets in Desborough.

As well as being more accessible and adaptable for wheelchair users, each home at The Wickets will also have solar panels and Google Nest thermostats to help residents minimise their fuel bills, as well as Google Nest doorbells and electric vehicle charging points.

Kim said: “I had seen the house at the top of the road, and I thought that’s the home we need to go and see. When we went to see the house, I fell in love with it as soon as we got to the top of the drive. It’s a gorgeous house and I very much wanted a three-bed semi-detached.”

They were impressed by the friendly and professional customer service when sales advisor Rob Blockley showed them around. And once their purchase was under way Kim said he was always approachable, easy to get in touch with, and quick and efficient to respond to ‘even the smallest of questions’.

“I remember on our first visit Rob telling us that the house comes with an electric vehicle charging point, which is good for me, and he also explained that the house is designed and built around wheelchair users. It hadn’t crossed my mind before, but when Rob said that my ears pricked up and I thought that’s another tick.”

The layout was also perfect for them as there is an open-plan kitchen/dining room where the couple are looking forward to entertaining their family. Jason has two sisters (the three of them are triplets) and Kim has a brother. Kim’s mum is one of eight siblings, her dad one of three, so with partners and children included, family gatherings can add up to quite a few people.

The couple had previously been renting an older house in Desborough, which was not big enough to comfortably have everyone round at the same time, so they appreciate the space they have in their new place.

“I think the kitchen/dining room will be my favourite room,” said Kim. “We have plenty of storage space, so many cupboards! We are both from big families so we often do dinner parties at weekends and it’s lovely to have a good space for that.”

The couple moved in with Jason’s mum and dad in Irthlingborough at the start of this year so that they could focus on adding to their savings and building up a deposit.

They bought their house for £304,000 and paid a £20,000 deposit. Now their monthly mortgage payments are £1,684.

It was always their plan to choose a new-build home. Kim said: “We wanted that because of the house warranty and the fact the structure and the layout are more modern than old houses. They have space, and the rooms are a lot more liveable, and you can make them homely.”

Having already lived in Desborough they knew they wanted to stay in the area, especially as they have a dog, a working cocker spaniel called Coco, and there are plenty of good places to go dog walking nearby. It is also convenient for county darts player Jason, whose competitions take place all around the local area.

Kim said: “I love the fact that Desborough is an easy commute to Market Harborough, Rothwell and Leicester. There are local shops and in Market Harborough you’ve got bars and restaurants and in Rothwell the same again and then you’ve got Leicester and Kettering for the hustle and bustle of a larger town or city.

“We love the development, the location and the layout of the house. This could be our forever home.”

Ashberry Homes is building 350 new homes at The Wickets, with 101 homes in the first phase, off Stoke Road.

Prices at The Wickets currently start at £267,950 for a three-bedroom semi-detached house in Ashberry Homes’ Hazelborough house style. To find out more, visit https://www.ashberryhomes.co.uk/new-homes/east-midlands/the-wickets or call the sales team on 01536 614392.