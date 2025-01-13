A new home for the New Year: Northamptonshire homebuilder promotes winter move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Keen property seekers wishing to put their best foot forward this new year are being encouraged to consider David Wilson Homes’ Wendel View development in Wellingborough when looking for a new home.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

The leading housebuilder currently has a selection of three, four and five bedroom homes for a range of homebuyers, but only one remaining that is ready to move into straight away.

The home available is the stylish five bedroom, Emerson Special, an impressive family home spread across three floors. On the ground floor, residents can take advantage of a separate lounge, dining room and toilet, as well as an open plan kitchen and family area with connecting utility room.

Heading upstairs is a large family bathroom and three double bedrooms, with the main bedroom benefitting from an en suite and dressing area.

DWSM - 001 - A typical street scene at Wendel View

The top floor is home to a further double bedroom and a shower room. An extra room can also be found on this level which can be utilised in a number of different ways.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We understand many people want to make a positive change in the new year by finding their dream home, and we want to make this resolution come true.

“We have expertly trained Sales Advisers on hand to assist with moving and ensure that everything goes smoothly.

“With just one property available to move into now I would encourage anyone interested to speak to our expert sales team without delay, so they can start the new year in style with their brand-new Davis Wilson home.”

Residents who join the community at Wendel View will benefit from a wide range of great amenities on their doorstep, including a range of independent shops, pubs and eateries.

There are number of schemes are available for those looking to make a move, including deposit boosts to help first time buyers, and the Part Exchange scheme to benefit those looking to sell their current home.

For more information about developments in the county, visit the websites at David Wilson Homes in Northamptonshire or call 033 3355 8486.