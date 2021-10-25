Our guide to homes with a swimming pool in Northamptonshire on sale right now

12 homes in Northamptonshire with a swimming pool on sale right now...with guide prices starting at £550,000

Dive right into our guide to some very special homes...

By David Summers
Monday, 25th October 2021, 4:09 pm
Updated Monday, 25th October 2021, 4:50 pm

It is many people's dream to have a home with a swimming pool.

And these 12 homes in Northamptonshire can help you achieve that dream with prices ranging from the multi-millions to £550,000.

All the properties are available to view on Rightmove.

1.

Naseby Lodge in Northamptonshire is on the market through King West in Market Harborough. The home has seven bedrooms and includes an outdoor swimming pool.

2.

The covered swimming pool at Naseby Lodge is sheltered by surrounding buildings at the home

3.

Slapton Lodge is on the market for £3,500,000 and is being marketed by Green & Wray in Towcester. The 17th-century property is set in 20 acres, includes three cottages, a tennis court...and a 30-foot long heated swimming pool with summer house.

4.

This home in Tiffield Road, Gayton, is on the market for £2million and is being marketed by Michael Graham in Towcester. It includes six bedrooms, four bathrooms and a barn, and is set in 6.22 acres.

