Christmas is especially a time where the county’s eateries can flex their culinary skills and put together delectable festive menus to make the mouth water.
Are you in charge of booking a table for yourself and loved ones to enjoy a festive feast this Christmas?
From the turkey to the crispy roast potatoes to the pigs in blankets and thick tasty gravy, we have got you covered.
Take a look at these Northamptonshire dining venues offering exclusive festive menus this Christmas:
1. Fox and Hounds - Harlestone
Their festive menu launches on Wednesday, November 16. To book, phone 01604 821251 or visit http://www.thefoxandhoundsharlestone.co.uk/.
Address: Harlestone Rd, Lower Harlestone, Northampton NN7 4EW.
Photo: Fox and Hounds
2. The Tollemache Arms - Harrington
Not only can you book a festive feast at the Tolly for £33 per person or £37 per person if you want prosecco on arrival, you can also arrange for them to prepare your Christmas dinner for you to take home and heat up. Their Christmas At Home menu costs £45 a head and it must be pre-ordered by December 20 at 12pm for collection on Christmas Eve. To book, call 01536 711770. Address: High St, Harrington, Northampton NN6 9NU.
Photo: Tollemache Arms
3. The Stag's Head - Great Doddington
The Stag's Head is offering a festive set menu at £28.50 per person for two courses and £35 per person for three courses. Alternatively, you can opt for their festive buffet menu at £23 per person. Call 01933 222316 or email [email protected] to check availability and to make a reservation. Address: High St, Great Doddington, Northants, NN29 7TQ
Photo: The Stag's Head
4. The Rose and Crown - Yardley Hastings
This year's festive menu at the Rose and Crown is available from November 28, 2022 to January 1, 2023. Starters and desserts cost £7 each and mains cost £18 per person. To book, call 01604 696276 or email [email protected] Address: Northampton Road, Yardley Hastings, NN7 1EX.
Photo: The Rose and Crown - Yardley Hastings